Patch 1.11

Hello, I'm back!
- Added in new bonus floor 800 for the glass pane factory. In the future I would like to release a larger update with many new bonus floors, but for now I think this is a fun one.
- Unlocking a bonus floor that doesn't exist yet will now show the text "Unlocked bonus floor: X" instead of 77.
- Changes to the design of the Lil Chucklers floor: I removed the magnets, moved locked door to where the metal detector was, and rid of the whole other section of the level. Also added in a common enemy in the dark hallways named Albert who will ruin everyone's day.
- [spoiler] Shrimp can no longer eat the player unless he is in a full charge. I also increased the small time in which he won't eat the player after being fed when he is still enraged, by about half a second. [/spoiler]
