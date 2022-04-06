Necken 1.1.0 Update

IMPROVEMENTS
Minor changes
- Boss UI updated
- Renamed Leather Armor -> Guard Armor
- Updated Weapon Shop popup
- Various UI updates
BALANCE
- Trees has a higher chance to spawn late in the game
- Stone has a slightly lower chance to spawn mid game
- Stone Pickaxe cost lowered
- Copper Pickaxe cost lowered
- Bronze Pickaxe cost lowered
- Gnome Hut base health lowered
- Bear base health lowered
- Moose base health lowered
- Normal difficulty Enemy health scaling lowered
- Hard difficulty Enemy health scaling lowered
FIXES
- Fixed craft menu not updating button states correctly
- Fixed main menu framerate issue
- Fixed craft menu not scaling properly in some resolutions
- Fixed Reset Progression not resetting difficulty statuses
Changed files in this update