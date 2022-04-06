 Skip to content

Necken update for 6 April 2022

Necken 1.1.0 Update

IMPROVEMENTS

Minor changes

  • Boss UI updated
  • Renamed Leather Armor -> Guard Armor
  • Updated Weapon Shop popup
  • Various UI updates
BALANCE
  • Trees has a higher chance to spawn late in the game
  • Stone has a slightly lower chance to spawn mid game
  • Stone Pickaxe cost lowered
  • Copper Pickaxe cost lowered
  • Bronze Pickaxe cost lowered
  • Gnome Hut base health lowered
  • Bear base health lowered
  • Moose base health lowered
  • Normal difficulty Enemy health scaling lowered
  • Hard difficulty Enemy health scaling lowered
FIXES
  • Fixed craft menu not updating button states correctly
  • Fixed main menu framerate issue
  • Fixed craft menu not scaling properly in some resolutions
  • Fixed Reset Progression not resetting difficulty statuses

