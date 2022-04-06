 Skip to content

The Hidden Room update for 6 April 2022

The Hidden Room - Version 1.3.1.6 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 8507106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there,
Version 1.3.1.6 is now available!

Changelog:

Preparing the game for the DLC release
Minor UI changes and improvements
Fixed some level design issues
Lighting changes

