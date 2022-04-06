Sharing Your Amazing Core Keeper Content!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s been just under 4 weeks since Core Keeper launched in Early Access. Since then, the game has accrued over 1,000,000 hours watched on Twitch! We’ve had an amazing time watching your videos and checking out your screenshots, and we can’t believe how funny and talented a community we’ve got.

In fact, we wanted to highlight some of your awesome Core Keeper content. We wish we could share everything we’ve come across these past few weeks, but for now, we wanted to showcase a round up of some of our favourites.

First up, we wanted to share some of your amazing fan art!

Check out this “Clay Cave Beasts” artwork by Blasko:

And this awesome Glurch painting that Discord user KomnNom created in just 40 minutes:

We also LOVE this Voxel Diorama that JokeRat created, complete with glowing Core and adorable Slimes:

You’ve shared some gorgeous screenshots with us over on Discord too, including this lovely flower garden from zAlex:

And this adorable map of Hades4135 and Sanmizuki's base:

Carrying on the Pokémon theme, we just love this Clefairy map from Steevownage on Reddit:

We witnessed a little Caveling smack talk from Felicia Day and co on Twitch.

And watched Kang Gaming go head-to-head with Ghorm armed with plenty of bombs.

Jaz’s team had a questionable strategy, fighting Glurch with a burrito.

Whereas Z1 Gaming’s team put in a lot of prep work for this boss battle.

And finally, we thoroughly enjoyed hearing what CohhCarnage had to say about his time in the underground:

We're always keeping an eye out for creations from our amazing community, and we'll be sharing more of your stuff soon. For now, the best places to share your content are the media and creative promo channels on our Discord!