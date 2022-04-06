Major update: Single-player campaign, head evading PVP mechanics, and much more!

- All-new single-player campaign mode! Two seasons are included at launch.
- The head evading move will reduce damage taken over time.
- Head evading move can prevent stun.
- Successful blocking will cancel stun.
- Sense of impact refined for landed punches.
- Fala's block penetration damage was reduced.
- Match-making lobby lag reduced.
- Only match-making with players using the same updated version.
- Auto-Login, if you have logged in before.
- Opening BGM.
