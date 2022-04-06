 Skip to content

Virtual Fighting Championship update for 6 April 2022

Major update: Single-player campaign, head evading PVP mechanics, and much more!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All-new single-player campaign mode! Two seasons are included at launch.
  • The head evading move will reduce damage taken over time.
  • Head evading move can prevent stun.
  • Successful blocking will cancel stun.
  • Sense of impact refined for landed punches.
  • Fala's block penetration damage was reduced.
  • Match-making lobby lag reduced.
  • Only match-making with players using the same updated version.
  • Auto-Login, if you have logged in before.
  • Opening BGM.

