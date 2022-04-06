 Skip to content

DEMON'S TILT update for 6 April 2022

Billionaires Achievement Fix

Build 8506317

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Billionaire's Club achievement should be fixed. This may not have been popping due to the fixes we made to the score system in the original patch.

Changed files in this update

Demon's Tilt Depot WINDOWS Depot 422512
  • Loading history…
