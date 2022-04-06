The Billionaire's Club achievement should be fixed. This may not have been popping due to the fixes we made to the score system in the original patch.
DEMON'S TILT update for 6 April 2022
Billionaires Achievement Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The Billionaire's Club achievement should be fixed. This may not have been popping due to the fixes we made to the score system in the original patch.
Changed files in this update