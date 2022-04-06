- I heard some of you find the game too easy. Welcome to DOOMED difficulty. Try your luck. But please don't cry...
- Balance: Increased the points for buildings
- Balance: Improved some monster waves
- Balance: Bear damage reduced (it no longer breaks through palisade walls)
- Market prices set correctly for all maps
- Several small UI improvements
- Environmental sound effects should now respect your sound volume settings
- Night camera light now comes on/off with a nice face instead of "boom, here I am, what's up?"
- Increased the visibility of monsters at night
- Fishing peasants now have a fishing rod
Black Forest update for 6 April 2022
Doomed - we are all doomed !
Patchnotes via Steam Community
