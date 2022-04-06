 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 6 April 2022

Doomed - we are all doomed !

Share · View all patches · Build 8506124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I heard some of you find the game too easy. Welcome to DOOMED difficulty. Try your luck. But please don't cry...
  • Balance: Increased the points for buildings
  • Balance: Improved some monster waves
  • Balance: Bear damage reduced (it no longer breaks through palisade walls)
  • Market prices set correctly for all maps
  • Several small UI improvements
  • Environmental sound effects should now respect your sound volume settings
  • Night camera light now comes on/off with a nice face instead of "boom, here I am, what's up?"
  • Increased the visibility of monsters at night
  • Fishing peasants now have a fishing rod

