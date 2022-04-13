 Skip to content

Academia : School Simulator update for 13 April 2022

Small update - April 13th, 10am CEST

Share · View all patches · Build 8506022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Scholars!

Today at 10am CEST we are fixing some outdated in-game links to improve your experience.
You will be requested to download this small update next time you play the game.

Thanks for playing!
The Academia: School Simulator team

Changed files in this update

Academia : School Simulator Mac Depot 672632
  • Loading history…
Academia : School Simulator PC 64 Depot 672633
  • Loading history…
