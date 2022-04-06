Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.05.4

In the conversation after the tutorial
Added a conversation that tells about dogs barking
Large bags of dog food were
Renamed mixed feed to mixed food for clarity.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
In the conversation after the tutorial
Added a conversation that tells about dogs barking
Large bags of dog food were
Renamed mixed feed to mixed food for clarity.
Changed files in this update