 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 6 April 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.05.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8505987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the conversation after the tutorial
Added a conversation that tells about dogs barking

Large bags of dog food were
Renamed mixed feed to mixed food for clarity.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unnamed Depot 1924442 Depot 1924442
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.