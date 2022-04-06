 Skip to content

Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 6 April 2022

Aftermath Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, commanders!

After a long while, I've introduced a new update to Para Bellum - Hold the Line titled Aftermath Update!

This update aims to improve the aftermath experience of the battles you fight. It comes with two new main features:

  • Destroyable trees - Mortar Strikes, Missiles, Grenades etc. can now damage and destroy trees. This does not only improve the feel and feedback of your battles, but also changes the battlefield on tactical level as the cover your or the enemy's Units could use, is reduced.

  • Blood and Gore - Explosions leave behind bloodied corpses that might lose body parts. The amount of bodies on the screen is adjustable in the settings menu between 10 and 100 in order to give you the best control between performance and feel.

Full changelog below:

NEW

  • Destroyable trees

  • Blood and Gore

CHANGES

  • Dead bodies not removed by time, but per amount, customizable in settings menu

FIXES

  • Bix explosion damage range fix

