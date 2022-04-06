Phone patch #3

Hopefully, this time's a winner!
Fixed phones for all languages and shouldn't crash save files, it is recommended to reload a save before you encounter Maggie though to test properly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hopefully, this time's a winner!
Fixed phones for all languages and shouldn't crash save files, it is recommended to reload a save before you encounter Maggie though to test properly.
Changed files in this update