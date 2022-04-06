 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Just Ignore Them: Brea's Story Tape 1 update for 6 April 2022

Phone patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8505904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hopefully, this time's a winner!

Fixed phones for all languages and shouldn't crash save files, it is recommended to reload a save before you encounter Maggie though to test properly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unnamed Depot 1900281 Depot 1900281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.