Blast Beat update for 6 April 2022

Update - v1.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings players!

We have just released a new update today, hope you guys enjoy the new content and happy gaming!

Update Details

・ Added new songs for the volcanoes stage
・ Added new songs for the ruins stage
・ Added new songs for the graveyard stage
・ Improved guard notes performance
・ Improved UI

Future updates

■ April 2022
・ Add 2 new songs
・ Improve UI and operability
■ After May 2022
・ Add more new songs and stages periodically
・ Add more gauntlets and enemy colors periodically

Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

