Update - v1.1.3

Greetings players!
We have just released a new update today, hope you guys enjoy the new content and happy gaming!
Update Details
・ Added new songs for the volcanoes stage
・ Added new songs for the ruins stage
・ Added new songs for the graveyard stage
・ Improved guard notes performance
・ Improved UI
Future updates
■ April 2022
・ Add 2 new songs
・ Improve UI and operability
■ After May 2022
・ Add more new songs and stages periodically
・ Add more gauntlets and enemy colors periodically
Changed files in this update