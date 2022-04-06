v0.2.2 Patch Notes

v0.2.2 ( April 5th, 2022 )
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some bugs with Obols & the shop.
- Fixed a bug where picking up the Eye of Shadow would put a player in combat sometimes.
Balance
Anthriel
- Righteous Flash now heals for 32 (up from 25).
- Righteous Defense now only reduces healing done by 20% (down from 50%).
- Righteous Defense now also prevents being interrupted.
- Divine Calling now increases damage and healing by 30% (up from 20%).
- Divine Calling now only applies Honor for 18 seconds (down from 28 seconds).
- Virtuous Bonding now reduces the damage taken by the target by 30% (up from 20%).
- Virtuous Bonding now only deals 2 damage to Anthriel each time the target takes damage (down from 5).
- Holy Deflection base shield is now 8 (up from 5).
- Improved Holy Deflection talent now increases the shield to 14 (up from 6).
- Corporeal Protection now removes all stuns and incapacitates on the target in addition to the existing effects.
- Corrected the tooltip for the "Hope" talent to say "50% more" (was: "twice as much").
- Fixed the Hope tooltip not showing the cooldown on the tooltip.
