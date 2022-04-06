 Skip to content

Ring of Titans update for 6 April 2022

v0.2.2 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.2 ( April 5th, 2022 )
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some bugs with Obols & the shop.
  • Fixed a bug where picking up the Eye of Shadow would put a player in combat sometimes.
    Balance
    Anthriel
  • Righteous Flash now heals for 32 (up from 25).
  • Righteous Defense now only reduces healing done by 20% (down from 50%).
  • Righteous Defense now also prevents being interrupted.
  • Divine Calling now increases damage and healing by 30% (up from 20%).
  • Divine Calling now only applies Honor for 18 seconds (down from 28 seconds).
  • Virtuous Bonding now reduces the damage taken by the target by 30% (up from 20%).
  • Virtuous Bonding now only deals 2 damage to Anthriel each time the target takes damage (down from 5).
  • Holy Deflection base shield is now 8 (up from 5).
  • Improved Holy Deflection talent now increases the shield to 14 (up from 6).
  • Corporeal Protection now removes all stuns and incapacitates on the target in addition to the existing effects.
  • Corrected the tooltip for the "Hope" talent to say "50% more" (was: "twice as much").
  • Fixed the Hope tooltip not showing the cooldown on the tooltip.

