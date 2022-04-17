 Skip to content

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home update for 17 April 2022

[Patch note: Ver. 1.33] Fixed issues caused by previous update.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The changes in this build are as follows
Ver. 1.32 > Ver. 1.33

  • Fixed an issue that items sold in the store become the same as at level 0 when the facility reaches level 7.(If your facility is already level 7, please leave hometown once and come back again.)
  • Fixed issues on UI and gamepad control in some mini-games.

If the game still does not work properly after updating them, please try a clean install in the following way:

  1. Right-click "Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home" in the Steam client and click Manage > Browse Local Files.
  2. Uninstall the game.
  3. Open Downloads from the Steam client settings and perform "CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE".
    https://gyazo.com/45be7dc9d964ca681cf59d6ededf8111
  4. Delete all remaining files in the folder you opened in step 1 (saved data is stored in a different location, and will not be deleted).
  5. Reinstall the game.

Changed files in this update

