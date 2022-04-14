Added playable characters "Powered Ciel" and "Mario".
Added stages "Battle at the Threshold" and "Actions in the Lower World".
Greatly reduced processing load during battles.
Made the stages easier to view during battles.
Stages and BGM can now be selected independently during battles.
Added a random filter function when selecting Random Stages.
Added a setting where you can give yourself priority for Network Mode battle stages in options.
Added an option to change Round Announcements randomly and a random filter function.
Made it possible to more finely adjust the volume of BGM and SFX.
The BGM can now be changed in different modes, such as Mission Mode and Tutorial Mode.
Added new color variations for all characters.
Adjustments have been made to all character parameters.
Adjustments have been made to some battle systems.
Other minor fixes.
MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA update for 14 April 2022
