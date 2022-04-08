[0408]Bug Fixes

Version：1.2.3.1
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the game would get stuck during Loading when start the game
- Fix the problem that the trigger of gamepad cannot be usedd continuously
- Fixed an issue where players could acquire multiple skills and Exculibar in one stage
- Fixed an English localization problem.
- Fixed an issue when equipped with both Muhurta and Sand of Muhurta would lead to abnormal speed
- Fixed an issue where brightness automatically changed during the game
- Fixed the problem of obtaining abnormal quantity of blue soul
- Fixed an issue where The Dragon Emperor Jixia would take damage while invincible
- Fixed the true damage effect of relic[Ink Fire Crystal] in Core Slot
- Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck out of the map after a ranged attack triggered a battle with the Corrupted Tiger Guard
Optimization Adjustment:
- Optimize the Hairtail screen adaptation of the memory redemption shop
Changed files in this update