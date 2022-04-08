 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 8 April 2022

[0408]Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8505307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version：1.2.3.1

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue where the game would get stuck during Loading when start the game
  2. Fix the problem that the trigger of gamepad cannot be usedd continuously
  3. Fixed an issue where players could acquire multiple skills and Exculibar in one stage
  4. Fixed an English localization problem.
  5. Fixed an issue when equipped with both Muhurta and Sand of Muhurta would lead to abnormal speed
  6. Fixed an issue where brightness automatically changed during the game
  7. Fixed the problem of obtaining abnormal quantity of blue soul
  8. Fixed an issue where The Dragon Emperor Jixia would take damage while invincible
  9. Fixed the true damage effect of relic[Ink Fire Crystal] in Core Slot
  10. Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck out of the map after a ranged attack triggered a battle with the Corrupted Tiger Guard

Optimization Adjustment:

  1. Optimize the Hairtail screen adaptation of the memory redemption shop

Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb

Changed files in this update

暖雪 Warm Snow Content Depot 1296831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.