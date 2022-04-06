Full Release

Thank you all for supporting [i]The Drained Goddess during its Early Access stage. I have received a lot of constructive feedback from players and audiences since the first day it's accessible to public. It can never reach so far without you. I am excited to announce that this game is finally complete now.[/i]
Highlights
The last Chapter and story endings are contained in game build now.
Special:
Players participated in Early Access will unlock a reward. An unique melee weapon. (This depends on your purchase date on Steam.)
AI & NPC
- Fixed: Some NPC showed unexpectedly.
- Fixed: Some Blood Shadows not exist anymore after loading a saved game. This was caused physics engine bug.
- Fixed: NPC's vision can be blocked by its own physics proxy.
- Improved: Will remove unnecessary equipment now on characters death.
Animations
- Improved: Removed some unnecessary close-up cameras and replace them with player's view detection.
- Improved: A lot of animations have been improved.
- Improved: Melee weapons will be invisible during swimming now.
- Fixed: Character animation temp action edge logic bugs fixed.
- Fixed: Part of player character head may show in camera unexpectedly.
- Fixed: Some cutscenes can not be aborted correctly.
- Fixed: Some cutscenes will play again when player trying to abort it.
- Fixed: Several issues with the cutscene at the end of Chapter 2.
Audio
- New: Full voices for both English and Mandarin.
- New: Added more background music for different ambiences, scenes and fights.
- Improved: Some audio effects are redesigned.
- Fixed: Some characters breath audio not playing correctly.
- Fixed: Background music on game start didn't play immediately.
- Fixed: Some wrong dialogs are now corrected.
- Fixed: Some area ambience audios not deserialized correctly when load a saved game.
Combat System
- New: Heal props added to the game for player to handle emergent situations. Hot keys are added for your convenience. Previous auto regeneration still works but has been weaken.
- New: Added props to restore magic resource. Previous auto regeneration still works but weaken.
- New: Some new magic has been added to the game.
- New: New unique melee weapons have been added to the game with unique animations.
- Changed: Characters will pause health recovery for a little while when get hurt.
- Improved: Magic and melee equipment damages, costs and animations are balanced.
Game
- New: All achievement are implemented now.
- Improved: Many details refined for Chapter 2.
- Improved: Dialog lines, journals and more texts are polished.
- Changed: You can skip the prologue if any game saves exist.
- Fixed: Cross level status serialization may not work correctly and it was hard to notice.
- Fixed: The program may crash on exit in some cases. (Although this won't affect anything.)
- Fixed: Some objects not hidden as expected during layer streaming.
Physics
- Fixed: Scaled immovable objects (the pitchfork in Chapter 2 for example) will disappear or not interactive after loading a saved game. This was caused by physics engine bug.
- Fixed: Character's physical cloth may be not able to recover after force skinned sometimes.
- Fixed: Cross Level Serializer asynchronize issues. It would result in player status not restored correctly sometimes after scheduled to a new level.
Player
- Changed: Sprint costs less stamina now.
- Fixed: Dodge action stamina cost logic error.
- Fixed: Exit swim state unexpectedly when collide with other objects on water surface.
Render
- Fixed: Some objects may be invisible for a period after quick loading a saved game file.
- Fixed: Snow ground effect may be invisible on game start or loading a saved game.
System:
- Fixed: Crashes caused by some asynchronize issues.
UI
- Improved: Item inspector/examine interface looks better now.
- Improved: Inventory UI looks much better now. And item description can display more information without scrolling.
- Improved: Actor name will display during conversation.
- Improved: HUD and Loading screen improved.
- Fixed: Game map markers won't show before the first time open game map.
- Fixed: Subtitle recursive localization bugs.
- Fixed: interactive items display their interactive markers UI in a very short period even they should not be reachable.
Changed files in this update