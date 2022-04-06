 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Drained Goddess update for 6 April 2022

Full Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8505297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thank you all for supporting [i]The Drained Goddess during its Early Access stage. I have received a lot of constructive feedback from players and audiences since the first day it's accessible to public. It can never reach so far without you. I am excited to announce that this game is finally complete now.[/i]

Highlights

The last Chapter and story endings are contained in game build now.

Special:

Players participated in Early Access will unlock a reward. An unique melee weapon. (This depends on your purchase date on Steam.)

AI & NPC

  • Fixed: Some NPC showed unexpectedly.
  • Fixed: Some Blood Shadows not exist anymore after loading a saved game. This was caused physics engine bug.
  • Fixed: NPC's vision can be blocked by its own physics proxy.
  • Improved: Will remove unnecessary equipment now on characters death.

Animations

  • Improved: Removed some unnecessary close-up cameras and replace them with player's view detection.
  • Improved: A lot of animations have been improved.
  • Improved: Melee weapons will be invisible during swimming now.
  • Fixed: Character animation temp action edge logic bugs fixed.
  • Fixed: Part of player character head may show in camera unexpectedly.
  • Fixed: Some cutscenes can not be aborted correctly.
  • Fixed: Some cutscenes will play again when player trying to abort it.
  • Fixed: Several issues with the cutscene at the end of Chapter 2.

Audio

  • New: Full voices for both English and Mandarin.
  • New: Added more background music for different ambiences, scenes and fights.
  • Improved: Some audio effects are redesigned.
  • Fixed: Some characters breath audio not playing correctly.
  • Fixed: Background music on game start didn't play immediately.
  • Fixed: Some wrong dialogs are now corrected.
  • Fixed: Some area ambience audios not deserialized correctly when load a saved game.

Combat System

  • New: Heal props added to the game for player to handle emergent situations. Hot keys are added for your convenience. Previous auto regeneration still works but has been weaken.
  • New: Added props to restore magic resource. Previous auto regeneration still works but weaken.
  • New: Some new magic has been added to the game.
  • New: New unique melee weapons have been added to the game with unique animations.
  • Changed: Characters will pause health recovery for a little while when get hurt.
  • Improved: Magic and melee equipment damages, costs and animations are balanced.

Game

  • New: All achievement are implemented now.
  • Improved: Many details refined for Chapter 2.
  • Improved: Dialog lines, journals and more texts are polished.
  • Changed: You can skip the prologue if any game saves exist.
  • Fixed: Cross level status serialization may not work correctly and it was hard to notice.
  • Fixed: The program may crash on exit in some cases. (Although this won't affect anything.)
  • Fixed: Some objects not hidden as expected during layer streaming.

Physics

  • Fixed: Scaled immovable objects (the pitchfork in Chapter 2 for example) will disappear or not interactive after loading a saved game. This was caused by physics engine bug.
  • Fixed: Character's physical cloth may be not able to recover after force skinned sometimes.
  • Fixed: Cross Level Serializer asynchronize issues. It would result in player status not restored correctly sometimes after scheduled to a new level.

Player

  • Changed: Sprint costs less stamina now.
  • Fixed: Dodge action stamina cost logic error.
  • Fixed: Exit swim state unexpectedly when collide with other objects on water surface.

Render

  • Fixed: Some objects may be invisible for a period after quick loading a saved game file.
  • Fixed: Snow ground effect may be invisible on game start or loading a saved game.

System:

  • Fixed: Crashes caused by some asynchronize issues.

UI

  • Improved: Item inspector/examine interface looks better now.
  • Improved: Inventory UI looks much better now. And item description can display more information without scrolling.
  • Improved: Actor name will display during conversation.
  • Improved: HUD and Loading screen improved.
  • Fixed: Game map markers won't show before the first time open game map.
  • Fixed: Subtitle recursive localization bugs.
  • Fixed: interactive items display their interactive markers UI in a very short period even they should not be reachable.

Changed files in this update

Breathing Beneath Content Depot 1265651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.