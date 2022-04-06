 Skip to content

Missing Love update for 6 April 2022

Hotfix 1.1.4

Build 8504974

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note

  • Fix a little bit typo

Changed files in this update

Missing Love Content Depot 1678591
  • Loading history…
