06.04.2022 Update Notes

- Character reset button added for prevent stuck situations
- Fixed a bug where vehicles close to the station were not reset.
- Notifications added for;
When restaurant has no active recipes and when restaurant needs more chairs
- Open/Close Sign now interactable for easy access
- Window wiping made more easy
- Toilet doors now more dynamic
- Rain removed due to performance issues
- Now the customers who come as soon as the restaurant is closed also return.
- Fixed an exception appearing on Market shelves
- Fixed a bug where microwaved sardines were untouchable
- Vehicle jams now fix themselves more often
- Fixed the bug of cooking as if there was a chef without hiring the chef
- We can no longer die while in the vehicle, we are expected to get out of the vehicle
- Manual Wash interaction fixed for late connected player
- The bug of requesting the product that is not on the menu in the restaurant has been fixed.
- Performance Improvements for physics
