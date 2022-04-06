 Skip to content

Pumping Simulator update for 6 April 2022

06.04.2022 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Character reset button added for prevent stuck situations
  • Fixed a bug where vehicles close to the station were not reset.
  • Notifications added for;
    When restaurant has no active recipes and when restaurant needs more chairs
  • Open/Close Sign now interactable for easy access
  • Window wiping made more easy
  • Toilet doors now more dynamic
  • Rain removed due to performance issues
  • Now the customers who come as soon as the restaurant is closed also return.
  • Fixed an exception appearing on Market shelves
  • Fixed a bug where microwaved sardines were untouchable
  • Vehicle jams now fix themselves more often
  • Fixed the bug of cooking as if there was a chef without hiring the chef
  • We can no longer die while in the vehicle, we are expected to get out of the vehicle
  • Manual Wash interaction fixed for late connected player
  • The bug of requesting the product that is not on the menu in the restaurant has been fixed.
  • Performance Improvements for physics

Feel free to reach me on discord
https://discord.gg/kMvM4gF7

Love you guys, have a nice game <3

