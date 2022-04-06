 Skip to content

Aquarius update for 6 April 2022

Update: Clam Nerf and Earlier Level Unlocks

Share · View all patches · Build 8504465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Levels now unlock upon reaching Wave 6 instead of reaching the Boss Wave.

Additionally, the Clam in Level 1 has had its rate of fire and projectile speed reduced.

  • hoontee

