Weapon Mods System

NEW FEATURE: GUN MODIFICATION
all guns can now accept up to 3 modifications
modifications improve the weapon in some way but make it more expensive to build
there is only a small test run of mods at the minute, many more mods will be added in future patches
CURRENT MODS:
- 10mm krag pistol: Suppressor, Red dot sight, Extended magazine
- Kalash Neo 20: Holo Sight
- combat shotgun: Red dot sight, Extended magazine
SKINS:
- AAPT skin for 10mm krag pistol
- Redline skin for 10mm krag pistol
- AAPT skin for combat shotgun
CHANGES:
- guns dropped on the ground now despawn after 5 minutes if they aren't picked up
- players now drop their active weapon upon death
- increased diesel power generation from 5 to 6
FIXES:
- guns in storage now retain their skin and mods
- fixed HUD still showing skin names from the previous weapon when switching to another weapon with no skin
- weapons stuck inside gun factories will now be teleported out
- most menus can now be forcibly closed with backspace or the escape key
- rocket launcher rockets no longer explode in your face if you shoot while crouching
KNOWN ISSUES:
- sometimes gun storage takes the wrong weapon out of your hands if you have 2 guns of the same type
- gun crusher only refunds base cost of the weapon, mods are completely destroyed (will be fixed in future)
