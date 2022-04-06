 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 6 April 2022

Weapon Mods System

Last edited by Wendy

NEW FEATURE: GUN MODIFICATION
all guns can now accept up to 3 modifications
modifications improve the weapon in some way but make it more expensive to build
there is only a small test run of mods at the minute, many more mods will be added in future patches

CURRENT MODS:

  • 10mm krag pistol: Suppressor, Red dot sight, Extended magazine
  • Kalash Neo 20: Holo Sight
  • combat shotgun: Red dot sight, Extended magazine

SKINS:

  • AAPT skin for 10mm krag pistol
  • Redline skin for 10mm krag pistol
  • AAPT skin for combat shotgun

CHANGES:

  • guns dropped on the ground now despawn after 5 minutes if they aren't picked up
  • players now drop their active weapon upon death
  • increased diesel power generation from 5 to 6

FIXES:

  • guns in storage now retain their skin and mods
  • fixed HUD still showing skin names from the previous weapon when switching to another weapon with no skin
  • weapons stuck inside gun factories will now be teleported out
  • most menus can now be forcibly closed with backspace or the escape key
  • rocket launcher rockets no longer explode in your face if you shoot while crouching

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • sometimes gun storage takes the wrong weapon out of your hands if you have 2 guns of the same type
  • gun crusher only refunds base cost of the weapon, mods are completely destroyed (will be fixed in future)

