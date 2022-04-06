 Skip to content

GATE update for 6 April 2022

Patch Notes for 4/5/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8504355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes mostly relating to the new 3D update.

  • The collection dropdown in the Skin selection window is now properly anchored where it needs to be.
  • The UI can no longer be interacted with while it's hidden.
  • Scaling for models has been tweaked to properly handle models with multiple meshes.
  • Token bases have been flattened to avoid them getting tall when the size is large.
  • Token heights are now properly displayed when selected.
  • Auras are now more accurately displayed on the grid.

