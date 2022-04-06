Patch Notes for 4/5/2022

Fixes mostly relating to the new 3D update.
- The collection dropdown in the Skin selection window is now properly anchored where it needs to be.
- The UI can no longer be interacted with while it's hidden.
- Scaling for models has been tweaked to properly handle models with multiple meshes.
- Token bases have been flattened to avoid them getting tall when the size is large.
- Token heights are now properly displayed when selected.
- Auras are now more accurately displayed on the grid.
