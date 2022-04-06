 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crystal Project update for 6 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8504213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where the achievement for mastering a class was sometimes not being awarded.
  • Fixed stat comparison bug where losing TT was displayed as gaining TT and vice versa.
  • Fixed bug when previewing turn order after applying Dust to the whole party.
  • Fixed possible error during battle when using several reaction abilities at the same time.

Changed files in this update

Crystal Project Windows Depot 1637731
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project Linux Depot 1637732
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project MacOS Depot 1637733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.