- Fixed bug where the achievement for mastering a class was sometimes not being awarded.
- Fixed stat comparison bug where losing TT was displayed as gaining TT and vice versa.
- Fixed bug when previewing turn order after applying Dust to the whole party.
- Fixed possible error during battle when using several reaction abilities at the same time.
Crystal Project update for 6 April 2022
Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
