Beta Patch 2 OUT NOW!

Vertical Shift Beta Patch 2 is out NOW! This patch includes lots of little improvements to the player experience and BIG changes to the Infection Map! Go try an infection lobby, we promise you'll like what you find.
New Features
- NEW INFECTION MAP
- UI more clearly shows when players have earned in-game currency
- Added effect to more clearly show where frozen teammates are
Bug Fixes
- Players no longer spawn in the middle of the room when connecting
- Fixed an issue where Freeze Tag Timer didn't reset between rounds.
- Fixed an issue where the game would soft lock if the host leaves between rounds.
- Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag Lobby wall would sometimes come down mid-match.
- Fixed an issue where the Player will zip if the controller loses tracking.
- Volume settings now persist between rooms and sessions.
