Patch 0.8013 - 04/05/2022

0.8013 - 04/05/2022
Notes:
- When items/augments get updated, balanced, shape-changes, etc, if they no longer fit in your inventory where they were, they will spawn on the ground next to you
Bug Fixes:
- Tons of Trader bug fixes and feedback improvements.
- Fixed the cross-character loading bug where under certain circumstances the game would apply a previous character’s inventory to a new character.
- Fixed Targeted Ability’s DamageAura and HealAura bug
- Fixed audio fade bug when jumping through portal
- Fixed augments not applying to abilities (Meditative and Exhaustive on Summon, and others)
Improvements:
- Adjusted Player and Enemy pathing AI to favor the player more. The player should more easily move through enemies and reach destinations now. This is an iterative process to find the exact right move “feeling” so please let me know your thoughts as things change.
- Small tutorial tips added for various aspects that some players have been struggling with. More on the way.
- Tightened up Summon AI movement a bit to help stop them being pushed around by enemies.
Changed files in this update