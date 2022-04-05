Update notes for version 1.3.3

Hi everybody,
This build includes a few fixes for recent bug reports:
- Some starting businesses in Cincinnati were provding the wrong moonshine recipe at startup.
- The fireplace memento quest was being offered to players with the Skyscraper Office.
- The fireplace memento quest was not granting the fireplace memento.
- Crew member dying during a scheme caused turns to keep passing without end.
- Minimizing a resource category in the resource overlay caused the selection boxes to disappear.
- Some operations like Supper Clubs were being calculated to have 0 value towards a players net worth.
Good luck on the mean streets of Chicago! :)
PS. If you haven't yet, we'd appreciate your review! We're a tiny team making indie games, so every review matters a lot!
