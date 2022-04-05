Post-Launch Patch 5

This patch adjusts the killer's mechanics and game mechanics so that they are less seemingly paranormal in nature. Additionally, this patch adds the frequently requested optional game mode that excludes phase timers. Various balance changes (including making Easy difficulty a bit easier) and bug fixes for hunt issues and objectives were also included.
The changes included with this patch are listed below.
New Gameplay Features
- Added an option to play without phases, i.e. one infinite phase
- Added a new killer model
- Added a button to copy group lobby codes to clipboard
Gameplay Improvements
Changed killer hunt mechanics to make them more fitting
- New killer hunt sound that only plays when the killer is in chase with a player
- Killer is now much more likely to start a hunt from another room
- Killer will move at double speed to try to find a player to attack
- Killer now slips into darkness at the end of a hunt
Killers will no longer randomly appear while performing behaviors
- This change also effectively removes heartbeat sounds from the game
Various improvements to killer pathing
Player models don't do a running animation when moving everywhere. Sorry, this had to be changed.
Doors that cannot be interacted with (during a hunt or as a result of the Confrontation phase) now display a visual indicator that they cannot be opened
Evidence items are no longer prevented from being functional during the Arrival phase
Added in-game tips when picking up the Memento Lore Finder, Medkit, and Mag Meter
Moved Graphics Quality setting to the Video tab in Settings
Changed Mag Meter unit of measurement from "milligauss" to "microTesla" to make it clearer that the readings are electromagnetic (not paranormal)
Balance Changes
- Increased the rate of percentage completion for behavior research
- Slightly reduced the killer's hunt movement speed on Easy difficulty
- Slightly increased the killer's hunt movement speed on Medium difficulty
- The killer's hunt movement speed on Hard now exceeds the player's sprint speed by a small amount
- Slightly increased hunt probability for all difficulties
- Increased hunt probability on medium maps for all difficulties
- Slightly increased hunt movement speed on medium maps for all difficulties
- The Arrival phase is now a consistent 90 second duration across all difficulties (extended for medium maps)
- The killer's smoke plume now shows for the last 30 seconds in Arrival (previously 15 seconds)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the killer would sometimes not move in a hunt in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where the first hunt on a map could be one or more chain hunts
- Fixed an issue in Maryville Police Station that could prevent the killer from hunting in some cases
- Fixed an issue where the Guardian Statue would not work if placed/dropped before the killer starts arriving
- Fixed an issue where the Newspaper was difficult to interact with sometimes
- Fixed a sporadic error that would occur when a match is loading
- Fixed a bug where knives evidence was less visible in some cases on Travelers Bend
- Fixed a bug where the Memento Lore Finder would say it was non-functional during the Arrival phase
- Fixed a few issues with the Glowstick's appearance
