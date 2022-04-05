 Skip to content

Cavity Busters update for 5 April 2022

Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hiya! I have another batch of fixes and tweaks. Mainly minor stuff. Enjoy! :)

  • fixed a bug where gob upgrade would lock doors on a loop
  • fixed bug where gob upgrade would lose effect when looping
  • fixed bug where ammo upgrades wouldnt spawn on a loop
  • fixed a few bugs with jam boss where it would take longer than usual for the second phase head to drop
  • increased the chance for ammo room to spawn
  • you can no longer teleport out of room when the shop keeper appears
  • nerfed shop keeper a little bit

