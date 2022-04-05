Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 5

Hiya! I have another batch of fixes and tweaks. Mainly minor stuff. Enjoy! :)
- fixed a bug where gob upgrade would lock doors on a loop
- fixed bug where gob upgrade would lose effect when looping
- fixed bug where ammo upgrades wouldnt spawn on a loop
- fixed a few bugs with jam boss where it would take longer than usual for the second phase head to drop
- increased the chance for ammo room to spawn
- you can no longer teleport out of room when the shop keeper appears
- nerfed shop keeper a little bit
Changed files in this update