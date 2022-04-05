New Expansion Available: Finnish I

We're happy to announce the release of the Finnish I expansion set with 6 new Things.
This set includes:
- Peikko
- Etiäinen
- Hiisi
- Lempo
- Nakki
- Goahti
Resolved Issues and Game Improvements:
Fixed a crash in Wicked Witch.
Changed files in this update