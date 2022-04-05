 Skip to content

Mythical update for 5 April 2022

New Expansion Available: Finnish I

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce the release of the Finnish I expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set includes:

  • Peikko
  • Etiäinen
  • Hiisi
  • Lempo
  • Nakki
  • Goahti

Resolved Issues and Game Improvements:
Fixed a crash in Wicked Witch.

