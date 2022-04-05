 Skip to content

Brookhaven update for 5 April 2022

Hotfix 1.1.1

  • Reworked the Gamepad Controller entirely to be easier to use for the player. Friendly reminder, you need to turn ON the Controller in the Settings.
  • Removed mouse-precision for picking up Machines and Furniture using your pickaxe.
  • Improved the Local Co-Op feature.
  • Improved Collisions with the player for various objects (ex. Lamp posts, stones, trees, etc.).
  • Various art improvements around the map.
  • Memory optimization in regards to Dark Overlay (found in Settings).

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
