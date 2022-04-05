Hotfix 1.1.1

Changelog:
- Reworked the Gamepad Controller entirely to be easier to use for the player. Friendly reminder, you need to turn ON the Controller in the Settings.
- Removed mouse-precision for picking up Machines and Furniture using your pickaxe.
- Improved the Local Co-Op feature.
- Improved Collisions with the player for various objects (ex. Lamp posts, stones, trees, etc.).
- Various art improvements around the map.
- Memory optimization in regards to Dark Overlay (found in Settings).
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter
Changed files in this update