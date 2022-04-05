Howdy Frisbros,
This is the first patch since the game has gone live! This is just a set of small fixes on little bugs and quality of life improvements to the UI. Nothing major but hopefully this improves playability for some of the tougher levels:
- Fixed an issue where the controller defocused when going to the in game options menu, preventing adjusting volume.
- Fixed an issue where the direction arrow in Aztecs P1 would disappear when players stepped off the timed door buttons.
- Fixed an issue with the drops/strokes/time penalty cards that appear on the UI when player takes damage wouldn't fade if the game got paused.
- Fixed the rope object on the Wind Runner so that it does not press on the wind buttons
- Fixed issue where minecart would not allow new player to enter if the player that left was still in its radius
- Fixed one weird wall tile in minecart level :)
- Fixed the final level minecart challenge where the door only required two of the three targets to open
- Prevented the mouse from appearing if selecting emotes with controller
- Fixed an scene cleanup exception if leaderboard data was still being fetched while the player switched to a new level
- Updated the how to play screen to explain assigning emotes
- Fix an issue with the minecarts where pressing left/right on vertical tracks or up/down on horizontal tracks would affect minecart movement
- Fixed Minecart movement to not move automatically at full speed. Minecarts now stop moving when you release the movement button
