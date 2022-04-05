 Skip to content

Frisbros update for 5 April 2022

Patch 1.1

Howdy Frisbros,

This is the first patch since the game has gone live! This is just a set of small fixes on little bugs and quality of life improvements to the UI. Nothing major but hopefully this improves playability for some of the tougher levels:

  • Fixed an issue where the controller defocused when going to the in game options menu, preventing adjusting volume.
  • Fixed an issue where the direction arrow in Aztecs P1 would disappear when players stepped off the timed door buttons.
  • Fixed an issue with the drops/strokes/time penalty cards that appear on the UI when player takes damage wouldn't fade if the game got paused.
  • Fixed the rope object on the Wind Runner so that it does not press on the wind buttons
  • Fixed issue where minecart would not allow new player to enter if the player that left was still in its radius
  • Fixed one weird wall tile in minecart level :)
  • Fixed the final level minecart challenge where the door only required two of the three targets to open
  • Prevented the mouse from appearing if selecting emotes with controller
  • Fixed an scene cleanup exception if leaderboard data was still being fetched while the player switched to a new level
  • Updated the how to play screen to explain assigning emotes
  • Fix an issue with the minecarts where pressing left/right on vertical tracks or up/down on horizontal tracks would affect minecart movement
  • Fixed Minecart movement to not move automatically at full speed. Minecarts now stop moving when you release the movement button

