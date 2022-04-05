 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Erannorth Chronicles update for 5 April 2022

Hotfix - 05/04 # 1.037.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8503086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - 05/04 # 1.037.7

  • During certain Enemy actions as their turn started Fracture could persist instead of Debuffing completely.
  • As the game starts (or loads) the players collection will be checked for any cards over the allowed limit (ie. given accidentaly by different perks, changed to a mode that allows less copies etc.); and will be trimmed down to the max allowed copies for the mode currently in.
  • Bewitched, Stunned, Frozen & Taunted enemies about to die from negative effects, will correctly display as their intent that they'll die from the negative effects.
  • 'Insight' card was incorrectly appearing in Town merchants.
  • Stopped Marco Ankreus from taking over the Pregens board one a reset at a time.
  • Fixed a few typos.
  • Updated the artworks of a couple of events.

Changed files in this update

Erannorth Chronicles Content Depot 1580801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.