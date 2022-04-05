Hotfix - 05/04 # 1.037.7

Patch Notes - 05/04 # 1.037.7
- During certain Enemy actions as their turn started Fracture could persist instead of Debuffing completely.
- As the game starts (or loads) the players collection will be checked for any cards over the allowed limit (ie. given accidentaly by different perks, changed to a mode that allows less copies etc.); and will be trimmed down to the max allowed copies for the mode currently in.
- Bewitched, Stunned, Frozen & Taunted enemies about to die from negative effects, will correctly display as their intent that they'll die from the negative effects.
- 'Insight' card was incorrectly appearing in Town merchants.
- Stopped Marco Ankreus from taking over the Pregens board one a reset at a time.
- Fixed a few typos.
- Updated the artworks of a couple of events.
Changed files in this update