Gun Ugly update for 5 April 2022

Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1 · Build 8503053 · Last edited 5 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Major Changes
  • Fish can now be stunned while charging, like every other enemy.
  • Early Levels have a modified ending to encourage more fighting.
  • Added Trivial difficulty, this can be chosen from the pause menu.
  • Enemy dropped health lasts longer before disappearing.
  • Trombone has a longer range!

Smaller Changes

  • Trombone doesn't fully deplete when not holding the trigger.
  • Health packs are slightly more generous.
  • Some level geometry has been improved.
  • Lab's intended route should be clearer.
  • Lab's shotgunner spawner now spawns in the right place
  • Swamp should be less painful (again) due to the fish change.
  • Being knocked out of bounds should be fixed

