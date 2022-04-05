Major Changes
- Fish can now be stunned while charging, like every other enemy.
- Early Levels have a modified ending to encourage more fighting.
- Added Trivial difficulty, this can be chosen from the pause menu.
- Enemy dropped health lasts longer before disappearing.
- Trombone has a longer range!
Smaller Changes
- Trombone doesn't fully deplete when not holding the trigger.
- Health packs are slightly more generous.
- Some level geometry has been improved.
- Lab's intended route should be clearer.
- Lab's shotgunner spawner now spawns in the right place
- Swamp should be less painful (again) due to the fish change.
- Being knocked out of bounds should be fixed
Changed files in this update