v.026 - Practice Mode

Hey all, the new Practice mode is now live on Steam! This update doesn't include too much new content outside of this additional mode, but it should make replaying bosses much easier. One thing I'd like to point out is that the older bosses (Calamaro, Fel, The Hive, and Death Comet) are still in line to be remade and are subject to change.
Changelog
Updates:
- New Practice Mode
- New Level 3 background art
- Slightly increased the player's maximum and minimum warp distance (by roughly 20%)
- Revamped player's warp missiles
In the pipeline:
- Boss Rush
- New enemy designs
- Normal mode leaderboard
- Brand new Level 1 boss (still in the works)
- Revamp Player Red homing missiles attack
Changed files in this update