-
Added a follow-up plot.
-
Added the task prompt function: in backpack → item → special, you can check the content of the current task through props.
-
The content of props in the novice guide has been added.
-
Special note: due to the increased plot and task prompts, there may be problems in the previous game archiving, and the game may need to be played again. If this situation does exist, here we solemnly apologize to the players.
执剑九霄 update for 5 April 2022
Add task tips and follow-up plot
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update