Minor fix related to the Marathon mode achievements. If you have already finished the game in this mode and haven't got achievements, then please update and reload your game.
Big thanks to @omg for pointing out this problem!
Recon Control update for 5 April 2022
Patch 1.2.6 Marathon Mode Achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update