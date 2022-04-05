 Skip to content

Recon Control update for 5 April 2022

Patch 1.2.6 Marathon Mode Achievements

Patch 1.2.6 Marathon Mode Achievements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor fix related to the Marathon mode achievements. If you have already finished the game in this mode and haven't got achievements, then please update and reload your game.
Big thanks to @omg for pointing out this problem!

