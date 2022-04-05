 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 5 April 2022

Patch Notes – April 5, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Today, April 5, 2022, a new patch has been released for Halo Infinite addressing a variety of technical issues that players have been reporting to us on the Halo Support site. For the full details, please be sure to head over to our Halo Support site at aka.ms/HaloInfiniteUpdate to read the latest notes.

As well, if you encounter any technical issues, you can head to the Halo Support site and submit a ticket relating to any in-game issues that you do encounter.

View more data in app history for build 8502469
