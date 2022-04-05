Pre-Release Patch 1.0

Hi everyone,
This is the pre-patch for the release on april 15th.
Please feel free to report any bugs and let me know if you like the changes.
Update:
- Added difficulty settings
- Added possibility to hide dialogues
- Added ingame graphics settings
- Ingame UI update
- Selection rectangle grey instead of green
- Maceman and Paladin now stun
- Handle death of creeps better (maybe for future features)
- Circular selection UI at selected entity
- Ingame sound adjustment
- Remove tooltip "free unit" from creeps
- Adjusted camera restrictions
- Added end of path visualization
- Updated the main menu
- Updated / added short keys
- Changed grass texture
- Updated all unit icons
- Amount of waves is now indicated next to the wave count
- Added footprints
- Updated waves in human level four
Fixed bugs:
- Rotation bug of Monstrosity
- Adjusted range tower positions in human level five and six
- Bug when Orc Shaman Wolfrider changes to ghost
- Next wave button now disappears immediately after clicking it
- Fixed rotation bug on summoned units
Thanks for playing
Changed files in this update