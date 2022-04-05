 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

CreepWars TD update for 5 April 2022

Pre-Release Patch 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8502403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

This is the pre-patch for the release on april 15th.
Please feel free to report any bugs and let me know if you like the changes.

Update:

  • Added difficulty settings
  • Added possibility to hide dialogues
  • Added ingame graphics settings
  • Ingame UI update
  • Selection rectangle grey instead of green
  • Maceman and Paladin now stun
  • Handle death of creeps better (maybe for future features)
  • Circular selection UI at selected entity
  • Ingame sound adjustment
  • Remove tooltip "free unit" from creeps
  • Adjusted camera restrictions
  • Added end of path visualization
  • Updated the main menu
  • Updated / added short keys
  • Changed grass texture
  • Updated all unit icons
  • Amount of waves is now indicated next to the wave count
  • Added footprints
  • Updated waves in human level four

Fixed bugs:

  • Rotation bug of Monstrosity
  • Adjusted range tower positions in human level five and six
  • Bug when Orc Shaman Wolfrider changes to ghost
  • Next wave button now disappears immediately after clicking it
  • Fixed rotation bug on summoned units

Thanks for playing

Changed files in this update

CreepWars TD Content Depot 1345121
  • Loading history…
"CreepWars TD" - MAC Depot 1345122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.