Patch 0.4.2

New Content
Contains 7 new achievements:
- 1 new stage, including new enemies and events
- 1 new character
- 1 new relic/gameplay option
- 1 new weapon
- 1 new evolution
- 1 more Reroll
- 1 more Banish
Tweaks:
- Heavily reduced chances that enemies will spawn inside walls in the Dairy Plant
- New entry in the Options menu "Less physics, more FPS". It's enabled by default, if you don't like it or for some reason it glitches badly on your machine, you can disable it from the Options menu from the main screen.
- Guide arrows don't jitter anymore - please enable the guides from the Pause menu if you have the Map but can't locate coffins etc.
Bugfix: some projectiles not moving when there are no enemies to target
Bugfix: Clock Lancet disappearing when moving upwards for too long
New gameplay option
Unlocked by finding the new relic in Stage 4, the new "Hurry" option in Stage Selection will simply make the timer tick twice as fast, so enemies waves will change every 30 seconds in real time instead of the usual 60.
What's next
Arcanas are coming soon :)
