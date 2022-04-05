 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pill Baby update for 5 April 2022

Keyboard control customization is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8502137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This was the biggest feature request, and I'm happy to say it's here. Just go into settings and change the keyboard controls to your liking. Please let me know if there's any problem with it, and I'll fix it right away.

  • Talha

Changed files in this update

Pill Baby Win Depot 1765561
  • Loading history…
Pill Baby OSX Depot 1765562
  • Loading history…
Pill Baby Linux Depot 1765563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.