Keyboard control customization is here!

This was the biggest feature request, and I'm happy to say it's here. Just go into settings and change the keyboard controls to your liking. Please let me know if there's any problem with it, and I'll fix it right away.
- Talha
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This was the biggest feature request, and I'm happy to say it's here. Just go into settings and change the keyboard controls to your liking. Please let me know if there's any problem with it, and I'll fix it right away.
Changed files in this update