- We have fixed a loading bug that caused softlocks in some events.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the A button to not work in the save game panel using a controller.
- We have fixed a bug that erroneously saved the aiming sensitivity with controller.
- We have changed the default quality to Low in the Steam Deck because we have detected some bugs in High quality. We will try to fix these issues and set the default quality back to High in the future.
- We have updated some texts and translations.
Between the Stars update for 5 April 2022
Patch v0.6.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update