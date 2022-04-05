Patch #1 (and information on future patches)

Hey everyone!

Thanks for joining us for our early access launch! Over the past week we've been blown away by how many people have played our game. As of right now, Weird Hat Fight has been downloaded over 4,000 times!

I'd like to take a moment to talk about what type of support you can expect for the game going forward. Weird Hat Fight is a Student game. As such, we'll continue adding to the game and improving it until we graduate. The end result of this is that you can expect weekly patches through the end of April. After the end of April, Weird Hat Fight will leave early access and we will end development on it. It's always possible plans will change, but barring anything surprising happening this is what you should expect.

Patch Notes

Our first patch primarily focuses on bugfixes and ironing out some weird behavior in the game. There's not much in terms of content, but this should fix some of the more annoying quirks of the game.

Content & Features

Replaced the music in the Main Menu and Levels with the final versions.

Added a few new achievements.

Balance Changes

The Bunny Hat is an effective tool to deal and avoid damage, but it was struggling a bit in finishing off opponents. This change increases the knockback dealt by the Bunny Hat against opponents with high damage to give it just a bit more of an edge.

Increased the Bunny Hat Sweetspot Knockback Growth from 28->30.

Increased the Bunny Hat General Knockback Growth from 23->25.

Increased the Bunny Hat Launch Angle from 0->10.

The intended strength of the Dragon Hat is in its ability to rapidly apply damage to opponents. However, the Bunny Hat larger offered a safer alternative for only slightly less damage. This change should help the Dragon Hat better serve its intended purpose.

Increased the damage dealt by the Dragon Hat per hit from 2->3.

Reduced the maximum number of hits the Dragon Hat performs from 20->17.

The total time it takes to apply all hits remains unchanged.

This effectively is an increase in the damage dealt by the Dragon Hat from 40->51.

The below changes to the Knight Hat were actually applied in a hotfix on day 1. We're putting them here just so you know that yes, you're not crazy. The Knight Hat did way more damage on day 1.

Fixed an issue where the Knight Hat could hit a player multiple times per charge, and was thereby significantly stronger than intended.

Lowered Knockback Growth from 34->30.

Increased Base Knockback from 20->40 to compensate.

Increased Launch Angle from 0 -> 30.

Visuals

Tweaked Post-Processing across the board (the game should be just a little bit prettier now).

Replaced the Bunny Hat's Ground Pound VFX.

Added a Gradient Backdrop to all levels (replacing the gray that was there before).

Made the Purple player color a bit more Purple to better distinguish it from Blue.

Fixed a few UI elements which used the wrong font.

Miscellaneous Improvements

Players can now press the West Controller Button (X) to leave the lobby.

Only the first player to connect can open the Steam Remote Play Overlay by pressing the North Controller Button (Y). This should reduce how often players open this by accident.

If a controller disconnects while in the lobby, that player will leave the lobby.

If a controller disconnects during gameplay, the game will now be paused.

The mouse cursor will now be hidden automatically when the game launches.

If the Steam Overlay is opened during gameplay, the game will pause.

Bug Fixes