自動切るクリップ update for 5 April 2022

ver.2.0.1 Renamed the application and updated some UI

ver.2.0.1 · Build 8501501

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have changed the English name.
As a result, there are some changes to the installation folder and display name.
If it doesn't work, please try to reinstall it.

In addition, some UI has been updated.

Changed files in this update

自動切るクリップ Content Depot 1632801
