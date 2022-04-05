 Skip to content

Day of Dragons update for 5 April 2022

Day of Dragons Beta Patch 1.M.1

Day of Dragons Patch 1.M.1.0

Server/Client Patch

This patch grants all players access to the Flame Stalker Dragon - our second starter dragon, as well as fix many issues and make improvements based on community feedback.

FLAME STALKER

The Flame Stalker Dragon is now spawnable for all players.

  • Fixed all reported Flame Stalker skin issues
  • Added missing sleep sfx
  • Added Flaming Mushroom to Forgotten Forest
  • Flame Stalker eyes now glow properly in PvP mode
  • Underwater grass can no longer be set on fire
  • Improved Flame Stalker's food detection hit box
  • Improved ground fire SFX
  • Flame Stalker Hatchling and Juvenile emote animations should now blend out properly
  • Flame Stalker can now use heat vision while flying but not while boosting, but costs more stamina
  • Slightly increased Flame Stalker fly speed
  • Slightly increased Flame Stalker fire breath damage per second
  • Fixed an issue where peers were not seeing fire in the same direction as the owning player
  • Heat vision and ground fire SFX are now affected by SFX volume slider
  • Fixed an issue where Fire breath would not do damage if the fire was not moving
  • Fire breath now targets correctly to the reticle
  • Added new Flame Stalker skins
GAME
  • Updated Canyon region of Forgotten Forest beta map
  • Improved ambient lighting on Forgotten Forest beta map
  • Players kicked for latency now properly get the "Desynchronization" message and should no longer need to restart their game to join the server
  • Players who manage to fall through the map now take damage instead of fall forever
  • Local, Group, Clan chat tabs now show colored text
  • Players who go out of map bounds will now take extreme damage
  • Reduced chance of applying a second and third stack of bleed if already bleeding
  • Removed collision from tiny trees in the brush areas (Acid Spitters can now zoom zoom)
  • Creatures swimming underwater can no longer be damaged with Fire or Acid damage types
  • Improved server & network performance
  • Added unique sleep SFX for all dragons
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed several issues related to desync detection
  • Fixed an issue where dropping a nest sometimes caused a client crash
  • Fixed an issue where opening the social panel sometimes caused a client crash
  • Fixed an issue where accepting an egg invite sometimes caused a client crash
  • Fixed an issue where players who timeout during server join would sometimes cause a server crash
  • Fixed an issue where the [A]lpha Class designator disappeared from Biology block in Character panel
  • Fixed a rare issue where a player could experience an infinite black screen after loading into the server
  • Fixed an issue where players with lower specs were being kicked for connection timeout before fully loading into the server
  • Loading flapper should no longer stay on in the spawn menu
  • Fixed an issue where the get up animation would play again if emoting after standing up
  • Fixed the /mute /unmute admin chat command for offline players (for real this time)
  • Hunger/Thirst icons now show when logging in if hungry or thirsty
  • Fixed an Elder growth exploit

