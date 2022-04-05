Day of Dragons Beta Patch 1.M.1

Day of Dragons Patch 1.M.1.0
Server/Client Patch
This patch grants all players access to the Flame Stalker Dragon - our second starter dragon, as well as fix many issues and make improvements based on community feedback.
FLAME STALKER
The Flame Stalker Dragon is now spawnable for all players.
- Fixed all reported Flame Stalker skin issues
- Added missing sleep sfx
- Added Flaming Mushroom to Forgotten Forest
- Flame Stalker eyes now glow properly in PvP mode
- Underwater grass can no longer be set on fire
- Improved Flame Stalker's food detection hit box
- Improved ground fire SFX
- Flame Stalker Hatchling and Juvenile emote animations should now blend out properly
- Flame Stalker can now use heat vision while flying but not while boosting, but costs more stamina
- Slightly increased Flame Stalker fly speed
- Slightly increased Flame Stalker fire breath damage per second
- Fixed an issue where peers were not seeing fire in the same direction as the owning player
- Heat vision and ground fire SFX are now affected by SFX volume slider
- Fixed an issue where Fire breath would not do damage if the fire was not moving
- Fire breath now targets correctly to the reticle
- Added new Flame Stalker skins
GAME
- Updated Canyon region of Forgotten Forest beta map
- Improved ambient lighting on Forgotten Forest beta map
- Players kicked for latency now properly get the "Desynchronization" message and should no longer need to restart their game to join the server
- Players who manage to fall through the map now take damage instead of fall forever
- Local, Group, Clan chat tabs now show colored text
- Players who go out of map bounds will now take extreme damage
- Reduced chance of applying a second and third stack of bleed if already bleeding
- Removed collision from tiny trees in the brush areas (Acid Spitters can now zoom zoom)
- Creatures swimming underwater can no longer be damaged with Fire or Acid damage types
- Improved server & network performance
- Added unique sleep SFX for all dragons
BUG FIXES
- Fixed several issues related to desync detection
- Fixed an issue where dropping a nest sometimes caused a client crash
- Fixed an issue where opening the social panel sometimes caused a client crash
- Fixed an issue where accepting an egg invite sometimes caused a client crash
- Fixed an issue where players who timeout during server join would sometimes cause a server crash
- Fixed an issue where the [A]lpha Class designator disappeared from Biology block in Character panel
- Fixed a rare issue where a player could experience an infinite black screen after loading into the server
- Fixed an issue where players with lower specs were being kicked for connection timeout before fully loading into the server
- Loading flapper should no longer stay on in the spawn menu
- Fixed an issue where the get up animation would play again if emoting after standing up
- Fixed the /mute /unmute admin chat command for offline players (for real this time)
- Hunger/Thirst icons now show when logging in if hungry or thirsty
- Fixed an Elder growth exploit
Changed files in this update