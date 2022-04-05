 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 5 April 2022

0.8.2.2 - Beta Branch Update

This update introduces the franchises market where you can buy and license franchises without having to create one on your own

Changes

  • Added option to buy and sell franchises
  • Added usable public domain franchises
  • You can access all tropes on freeplay without needing to brainstorm them
  • Franchises now have value based on their fame and quality
  • Various UI fixes
  • Franchises now have short descriptions

Fixes

  • Typo in trope data for Quatermain was causing a crash
  • AI licensed franchises renewal was crashing the game

