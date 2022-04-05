0.8.2.2 - Beta Branch Update

This update introduces the franchises market where you can buy and license franchises without having to create one on your own
Changes
- Added option to buy and sell franchises
- Added usable public domain franchises
- You can access all tropes on freeplay without needing to brainstorm them
- Franchises now have value based on their fame and quality
- Various UI fixes
- Franchises now have short descriptions
Fixes
- Typo in trope data for Quatermain was causing a crash
- AI licensed franchises renewal was crashing the game
Changed depots in beta branch