Patch 9: Seven major features, tons of fresh content

We've now completed almost all planned major features, so if you want influence it’s development with your ideas and feedback (please do it!) or buy it at the Early Access price level, now's a good moment for this. There will be a few more updates before the full launch, but the game is already a complete, rich experience.
- New feature: The Previous Paths. This allows you to keep track of your victories and defeats, and an option to review them.
- New feature: Character friendship progression. Talking to people about their personal interests (by talking about passion, or other relevant topics) can now improve your relationship (from acquaintance to very good friend). Becoming very good friends with someone allows you to visit or paint them, give you a victory idea or provide other benefits.
- New feature: dynamic background images (30+ individual images, more TBA).
- New feature: dynamic music. Most unwanted conditions now change the background music to a specific track associated with that condition (more tracks will be added later).
- New feature: Unfinished paintings. In about 22% of cases (might be modified by upgrades
later), trying to paint gives you an “unfinished painting” that requires further work before it’s ready to be sold.
- New feature: player-specific traits for Andre & Charles. Charles for example has the Cravings trait, a lifelong addiction that demands regular consumption of alcohol (with serious effects to sanity if these cravings are not met). It can be only removed by a special Charles-specific upgrade in the life upgrade tree.
- New feature: Larger studio upgrade now allows simultaneously working on two different paintings (the life upgrade tree will change in the coming versions).
- 16 New pawnable items.
- 4 medicines now represented as cards.
- New (rare) side job: The Shady Opportunity.
- All 17 ending types are now implemented. Victory ideas can be found either as visiting results from various locations, or from people after becoming good friends with them.
- New updated effects for various feelings, memories and ideas.
- New updated sounds for many ingame events (such as losing health, gaining wealth etc)
Balance/Fixes
- If countering an unwanted condition with counters during painting/thinking/talking is unsuccessful, the used counters will be lost.
- Updated effects of various unwanted moods and feelings
- countless smaller issues
Changed files in this update