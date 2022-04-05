 Skip to content

Jester Street : Card-Counting Trainer update for 5 April 2022

Current Suggested Tip Added (Based on Basic Strategy or Advanced Deviation)

Build 8501102

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Afternoon.

Updates:

Mini 'Tip' window added which shows the suggested: Basic Strategy and/or Adv. Deviation -when available!

The Tip window is also Toggleable, so you can always minimize it, and based on your playstyle, draw your own conclusion first, then check on the Tip Window :)

-I also included insurance to the 'Advanced Deviation Wall Chart' -illuminates when available (as per the others).

  • Tidied coding to the 'Basic Strategy Wall Chart' -namely the 'If Splittable' (at the base), these will all now illuminate -when avail.

-Susat

