Current Suggested Tip Added (Based on Basic Strategy or Advanced Deviation)

Updates:
Mini 'Tip' window added which shows the suggested: Basic Strategy and/or Adv. Deviation -when available!
The Tip window is also Toggleable, so you can always minimize it, and based on your playstyle, draw your own conclusion first, then check on the Tip Window :)
-I also included insurance to the 'Advanced Deviation Wall Chart' -illuminates when available (as per the others).
- Tidied coding to the 'Basic Strategy Wall Chart' -namely the 'If Splittable' (at the base), these will all now illuminate -when avail.
