Patch 0.16.1 - Achievements for Expansion Pack 2

0.16.1-build.189
- Add 'Trusted Account': to prevent cheating/fraud, free-to-play accounts are required to pass the platform requirement to participate in player trade
- Add achievements for Expansion Pack 2 maps: Perth (Pademelon/Wallaby/Kangaroo), Kansas City (Corn on the Cob/Corn Dog/Popcorn), Rio (Leblon/Barra da Tijuca/Copacabana), Random Island (Bernoulli/Poisson/Gauss), Istanbul (Leo the Great/Justinian the Great/Constantine the Great), Admiral of the Fish Pond
- Show Expansion Pack 2 badge in Leaderboard
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where greenhouses on Random Island have UI glitch showing random crops on every cycle (If you are on random island, you might need to restart on that map)
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where 100% Gluten Free does not unlock Flour Mill
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where UI panel covers the edge of the map when it is docked
There are 140 resources, 197 factories, 59 policies, 18 maps and 68 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
