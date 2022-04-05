 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

AccidentHouse update for 5 April 2022

AccidentHouse Ver2.03 has been delivered!

Share · View all patches · Build 8501022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixing bugs.
and more...

Please play it!

Changed files in this update

AccidentHouse Content Depot 1351291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.