Added the setting to map Parry to the alternative action button
Red transitions on the map now mark where there is no more content beyond that point
Further level design improvements to Mechanical Fort
Added a new talkable statue
Improved parallax in Mechanical Fort
I think I fixed the map popping up bug / made it so Main Menu closes in map transitions
Added a prompt on how to close the secondary way of viewing the map
Fixed where you could not pick the Heal button to Spin-Jump option in settings
Fixed the bug where the autosave after beating the Ghost Lord boss would save you into Lava Temple
