 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lone Fungus update for 5 April 2022

0.2.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8500896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Changelog

Added the setting to map Parry to the alternative action button
Red transitions on the map now mark where there is no more content beyond that point
Further level design improvements to Mechanical Fort
Added a new talkable statue
Improved parallax in Mechanical Fort
I think I fixed the map popping up bug / made it so Main Menu closes in map transitions
Added a prompt on how to close the secondary way of viewing the map
Fixed where you could not pick the Heal button to Spin-Jump option in settings
Fixed the bug where the autosave after beating the Ghost Lord boss would save you into Lava Temple

Changed files in this update

Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.